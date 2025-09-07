ENG vs SA: Why Codi Yusuf is called South Africa's Dale Steyn 2.0? All you need to know about Proteas fast bowler

After a fantastic start to his Test career, Codi Yusuf earned his maiden ODI cap on Sunday when the South African fast bowler was included in the Proteas playing XI for the third and final 50-over game against England at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Having already secured the series 2-0, South Africa decided to rest pacer Lungi Ngidi, with Yusuf replacing him.

Born in 1998 Knysna town, Yusuf made a name for himself in South African domestic cricket for Gauteng and Lions. The 27-year-old consistent performances paved his way into the national Test side.

In 36 first class matches, Yusuf's 117 wickets was hard to be ignored, which included eight four wicket-hauls and four fifers. His ODI debut came following his consistent show for Durham in England List A cricket.

Why makes Codi Yusuf be called as Dale Steyn 2.0? The nickname of Dale Steyn 2.0 stemmed from Yusuf's bowling qualities, which is similar to that of the legendary pacer. Yusuf's clean repeatable action, smooth high-arm release of the ball and disciplined seam positioning mirrors the mechanics of a classical Steyn.

His quick, and skidding deliveries, along with the ability to bowl sharp bouncer also brings Yusuf closest to his senior. While it would be silly to compare Yusuf with Steyn, but the former has all the abilities to dominate world cricket like his senior did in the past.

In fact, Steyn himself had validate Yusuf, following the latter's maiden national call-up. "For those in world cricket that don’t know much about Codi Yusuf. Quick, skiddy, away shape, consistent in length and bowls a nippy bouncer that gets on you faster than you think.

“Watched him bowl against an England lions team this past December and honestly tore through them. Deserved national call up!” the South African former fast bowler had wrote on X.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Dale Steyn makes bold Marco Jansen prediction at mega auction

England vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing XIs England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid