England will take on Sri Lanka on October 26 in the 25th ODI World Cup 2023 match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. England vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 pm.

It would be the fifth match between England vs Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. England are in 8th position will two points in World Cup 2023 team table and Sri Lanka at the 7th position of the table with two points. England were defeated by New Zealand by 9 wickets (with 82 balls remaining) in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Ahmedabad on October 5. In its second match, England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs at Dharamsala Stadium on October 10, 2023. In its third and fourth match, England were defeated by Afghanistan and South Africa by 69 runs and 229 runs respectively.

In its first match, Sri Lanka were defeated by South Africa by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 7, 2023. In the second match, Sri Lanka were defeated by Pakistan by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) on October 10, 2013 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. In its third match, Sri Lanka was defeated by Australia by 5 wickets at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 16, 2023. In its fourth match Sri Lanka defeated Neatherlands by 5 wickets (with 10 ball remaining) at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 21, 2023.

England Possible XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson/Mark Wood

Sri Lanka Possible XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

England vs Sri Lanka match: Weather prediction

The weather conditions in Bengaluru are set to be pleasant with plenty of sunny. According to AccuWeather, there is 1% probability of rain in Bengaluru in the day and 4% at night. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is zero percent in the next 24 hours.

The temperature is expected to range between 31 degrees to 19 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-north-east direction in the day and 9km/h in the east-north-east in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 24 km/h in daytime and 19km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 2% in the daytime and 10% at night.

England vs Sri Lanka match today: When, where and how to watch

England vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm

