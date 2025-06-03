ENG vs WI, 3rd ODI: West Indies lose early wickets after traffic chaos force delayed start in London

The toss of the 3rd ODI between England and the West Indies was delayed due to a bizarre reason. England won the toss at 1:10 PM local time, after a 40-minute delay due to the London traffic.

The West Indies team bus got stuck in North London and couldn't cross the Thames River to reach the Oval Stadium, located in South London.

England Cricket/Cycling team The English players reached the stadium by bicycle.

Captain Harry Brook, former captain Jos Buttler, and other team members rode bicycles to reach the venue.

England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI West Indies players couldn't have a practice session as the nets were removed at the time of their arrival. England captain Harry Brook won the toss and inserted the West Indies to bat. West Indies slipped to 28/3, losing all three wickets to the pacers. Captain Shai Hope bagged a first-ball duck. Gujarat Titans batter Sherfane Rutherford and Keacy Carty, the batter in form, stitched an unbeaten 55-run stand for the fourth wicket until the arrival of rain. The West Indies have reached 83/3 in 15 overs at the time of the rain interruption.

Delay in play, other bizarre reasons Ants, Bees, Snake, Sunlight (East-West oriented pitches are rare in Cricket. McLean Park in Napier witnessed a disruption due to Sunlight. The Sunlight obscured Shikhar Dhawan's vision during the ODI match between New Zealand and India in 2019)