England 2-2 India: Key takeaways for Shubman Gill's men from inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Mohammed Siraj was India's hero as they beat England by just six runs in a thrilling fifth Test at the Oval on Monday to end the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy level at 2-2. England, set 374 to win, were bowled out for 367, with fast bowler Siraj taking 5-104, including a sensational burst of 3-9 on Monday's final morning. It was India's narrowest winning margin in a Test match.

With no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin having already retired from the longest format of the game, this is a start of a new era under captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. It was India's first drawn Test series under Gambhir.

Here are the key takeaways for India against England.

No captaincy pressure for 'batter' Shubman Gill After Shubman Gill was named as India's Test captain, the right-hander told that he wouldn't let captaincy affect his batting. The 25-year-old kept his word with 754 runs in the series, which included a double hundred and three hundreds. In the process, Gill surpassed legendary Sunil Gavaskar (774) for most runs in a Test series as Indian captain.

India need to look beyond Jasprit Bumrah The Indian management need to look beyond Jasprit Bumrah in Tests. No doubt Bumrah is the best bowler in the world, but at the same time, the 31-year-old pacer not playing in the longest format consistently certainly has had an impact in the bowling combination. In the absence of Bumrah, the India vs England series saw the emergence of Akash Deep with a career-best performance in the second Test.

India's never-give-up attitude Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Test cricket, but have sowed seeds of of their never-give-up attitude in the minds of the likes of KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill and others, which were on display in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The biggest example of India's never-give-up attitude came into display on the final day of the fifth Test at the Oval. With just 35 runs to defend and four wickets to take, India were inspired Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell to secure a thrilling six-run win to save the visitors from blushes.

No. 3 - A new headache Following the retirement of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill has beautifully cemented his no.4 spot but have a new headache for the no.3 spot in the batting order. Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan did try their luck at no.3 but are yet to make any impression. With series against West Indies and South Africa approaching, India need a quick solution in the first down slow which was earlier held by Gill.