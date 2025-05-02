England ban transgender women from women's cricket; allow only 'biologically female' players: Here's why

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday that transgender women will be barred from competing in all levels of women's cricket with immediate effect.

The English cricket board made the announcement on their website, stating that "only those whose biological sex is female" will be allowed to play in their domestic system for women's and girls' cricket.

This announcement comes on the back of a ruling in the UK's Supreme Court on 15 April, which stated that the legal definition of a woman is based on the biological sex.

Necessary to manage ‘disparities’ "Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible. These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone’s gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players.

“However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary,” part of ECB's statement read on their website.

The board did, however, confirm that transgender women and girls can continue playing in open and mixed cricket categories.

England transgender ban football The Football Association announced a similar move earlier on Thursday as they banned transgender women from playing on women's football teams in England and Scotland.

The FA said it had decided to change its rules that had allowed transgender athletes to play on women's football if they had reduced testosterone levels. The Scottish Football Association made a similar decision that applies to competitive women and girls' soccer.

UK Supreme Court ruling The UK's Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, had issued a ruling on April 15, 2025, that defined a woman for anti-discrimination purposes as someone born biologically female.

The head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission in the UK said the ruling would also bar transgender women from accessing women's toilets, hospital wards, and sports teams.