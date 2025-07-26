England batsmen would want to take a lead of 250-300 runs, says Manoj Tiwary on Old Trafford Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary spoke on England batters' strategy to gain a significant lead of 250-300 over India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford cricket ground and put Men in Blue under pressure.

He believed it would be challenging for India to win the test match, but suggested that drawing the match is a possible outcome. England ended the day at 544/7, leading by 186 runs.

While speaking to ANI, Tiwary said, "The England batsmen would want to take a lead of 250-300 runs and then defeat India. It is hard for India to make a comeback in the current scenario...It is quite difficult for India to win the test match. But yes, the matches can be played to draw the match."

England started off their day at 225/2, with Ollie Pope (20*) and Joe Root (11*) unbeaten. The duo went on to have a century partnership, building on the exploits of openers Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) and Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six). They took England to 332/2 at the first session end, with both having scored their fifties.

In the second session, while Washington Sundar (2/57) removed Ollie (71 in 128 balls, seven fours) and Harry Brook (3), skipper Stokes and Root thwarted any further resistance from India as Root completed his 38th Test ton and went past Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter.

England ended the second session at 433/4, with Stokes and Root unbeaten. Siraj and Bumrah faced fitness issues during the session, having walked off the field; Bumrah contributed only one over with the new ball.

Stokes, while he completed his fifty during the final session, went off the field due to trouble in his left leg. Root was removed by Jadeja for a brilliant 150 in 248, consisting of 14 fours. Bumrah and Siraj removed Jamie Smith (9) and Chris Woakes (4) quickly, reducing England to 528/7, but Stokes (77*) came back to bat and along with Liam Dawson (21*) kept any other possible disaster at bay.

