England beat India by 7 wickets in rearranged 5th test
Joe Root (142 ) and Jonny Bairstow (114) of England forged a mammoth 269-run partnership for the fourth wicket to reach the 378-run target
England beat India by seven wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test to level the series 2-2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.