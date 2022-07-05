England beat India by seven wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test to level the series 2-2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Set 378 to win, England finished on 378-3, with Joe Root (142 ) and Jonny Bairstow (114). Both the players forged a 269-run partnership for the fourth wicket to reach the 378-run target.

Root smashed 142 not out, his 28th test century, forging a mammoth 269-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket with Bairstow at Edgbaston.

Victory saw England level this five-match series at 2-2.

Root crafted his third test hundred of the season to be 142 not out– his second century of the test and fourth in his last five innings.

No England side had previously made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than 359, when now captain Ben Stokes' century led them to a thrilling victory over Australia at Headingley three years ago.

It was England’s fourth straight successful run chase after New Zealand was swept 3-0 last month under new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Reacting to India's defeat in the rescheduled fifth Test former Indian chief coach Ravi Shastri said Team India's "timid" and "defensive" batting approach in their second innings allowed England to make a comeback on the fourth day, news agency PTI reported.

"I think (it was) disappointing, to say the least, because they could have batted England out of this contest," Shastri added.