After a series draw with South Africa in December 2023, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team lost the first Test to England by 28 runs in Hyderabad on 28 January.

Despite dominating major parts of the match, a brilliant innings by Ollie Pope (196) and a seven-wicket haul from Tom Hartley clinched the victory for the visitors from the hosts.

With the loss, India have just two wins from their five matches in the WTC and a PCT of 43.33. This puts India behind the likes of South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table ranking. India now seats the fifth position.

Looking at the WTC points table, Australia top the list with a PCT of 55 despite losing the second Test against West Indies in Gabba.

While speaking at the post-match presentation after beating India by 28 runs on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad, England skipper Ben Stokes said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, that it is their 100 percent greatest victory.

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory. My first time coming out here and being captain in these conditions. I'm a great observer, I've watched how India operate in the field. Absolutely thrilled for everyone, Tom Hartley's nine wickets, and Ollie Pope's first Test back after shoulder surgery. Tom came into the squad for the first time, he's heard a lot and had a lot of confidence, Ben Stokes said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Earlier on Day 4, chasing 231 for victory, India were bowled out for 202 in the final over of an extended third session of Day 4. This is the India's fourth defeat at home in 48 Tests since 2013.

India is going to face England for the second Test in ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from 2 February.

