England cricket team leaves India: Here's why Ben Stokes’ boys are flying out before Rajkot Test match
The England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, has decided to leave India after losing the 2nd Test of the ongoing series. Rohit Sharma’s boys secured a 106-run victory in Vizag. The 3rd Test match between the two will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. However, days before the next match, the England cricket team has left India.