Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  England cricket team leaves India: Here's why Ben Stokes’ boys are flying out before Rajkot Test match

England cricket team leaves India: Here's why Ben Stokes’ boys are flying out before Rajkot Test match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, has decided to leave India after losing the 2nd Test of the ongoing series.

England's captain Ben Stokes reacts during an award ceremony after Indian won the second cricket test match against England in Visakhapatnam, India, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, has decided to leave India after losing the 2nd Test of the ongoing series. Rohit Sharma’s boys secured a 106-run victory in Vizag. The 3rd Test match between the two will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. However, days before the next match, the England cricket team has left India.

Ben Stokes’ boys have decided to take a break and fly to Abu Dhabi. The 2nd Test match ended in four days just like the previous one in Hyderabad. That gave them an extra day before the Rajkot Test, which is scheduled to start on February 15.

The cricketers will relax in Valentine’s week, which starts on February 7 with Rose Day. Skipper Stokes, as well as head coach Brendon McCullum, believes that the break will help them freshen up before the upcoming challenge.

Some players will play golf while others will enjoy recreational activities in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Ben Stokes on DRS

Stokes earlier questioned the Decision Review System (DRS) as opener Zak Crawley had been given out at a crucial stage of the match. However, he refused to blame it for England’s defeat in the match.

"I am not going to say that's the reason why we haven't got the result we wanted. I'm just saying my personal opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion, and I think that's fair to say," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stokes as saying.

Crawley, after having scored 76 off 78 balls in the first innings, made 73 off 132 balls in the second innings. England went 194/5 when he got out and were eventually bundled out for 292. The series is presently level at 1-1 as there are three more matches to go.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
