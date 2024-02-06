The England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, has decided to leave India after losing the 2nd Test of the ongoing series. Rohit Sharma’s boys secured a 106-run victory in Vizag. The 3rd Test match between the two will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. However, days before the next match, the England cricket team has left India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ben Stokes' boys have decided to take a break and fly to Abu Dhabi. The 2nd Test match ended in four days just like the previous one in Hyderabad. That gave them an extra day before the Rajkot Test, which is scheduled to start on February 15.

The cricketers will relax in Valentine's week, which starts on February 7 with Rose Day. Skipper Stokes, as well as head coach Brendon McCullum, believes that the break will help them freshen up before the upcoming challenge.

Some players will play golf while others will enjoy recreational activities in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Ben Stokes on DRS Stokes earlier questioned the Decision Review System (DRS) as opener Zak Crawley had been given out at a crucial stage of the match. However, he refused to blame it for England’s defeat in the match.

"I am not going to say that's the reason why we haven't got the result we wanted. I'm just saying my personal opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion, and I think that's fair to say," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stokes as saying.

Crawley, after having scored 76 off 78 balls in the first innings, made 73 off 132 balls in the second innings. England went 194/5 when he got out and were eventually bundled out for 292. The series is presently level at 1-1 as there are three more matches to go.

