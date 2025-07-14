England Cricket uses comeback man Jofra Archer to take a dig at India all-rounder Washington Sundar; here's how

England Cricket used a 10-year-old tweet from Jofra Archer to take a cheeky dig on India all-rounder Washington Sundar on the final day of the ongoing third Test at Lord's on Monday. While the on-field banters have spiced up the Lord's Test throughout the five days, England Cricket also jumped into the bandwagon off the field to entertain the fans.

It all started after Sundar came into bat after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant. The Tamil Nadu cricketer just last four balls, before being dismissed but Archer with a brilliant caught and bowled attempt.

Sensing an opportunity, England Cricket's X handle dug deep one of the Archer's tweets from 2015 where the pacer had written “How long it takes to get to Washington?” Quote tweeting the same, England Cricket wrote “Four balls.”

Earlier, Washington Sundar has bee terrific with the ball for India in the England's second innings. His 4/22, including the big wickets of Jamie Smith and Joe Root, helped India restrict England for 192. Both India and England have scored identical 387 all out in the first innings.

India staring at defeat at Lord's Chasing 193 runs, India started Day 5 at 58/4, with 135 more runs to win. But it was Archer's twin strikes, and one wicket apiece from Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes, that left India reeling at 112/8. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are still fighting in the middle.

From being at 71/4 at one stage, the match swung England's way as India lost three wickets for 11 runs in collapsing to 82/7. India were looking to KL Rahul to anchor their chase following the opener's first-innings hundred. But Rahul had added just six runs to his overnight 33.

