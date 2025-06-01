England greats don't want RCB to IPL 2025 title: ‘He's going to be doubly unbearable’; here's the whole story

Former England cricketers Michael Atherton and Naseer Hussain passed a teasing remark on Dinesh Karthik, stating the latter will be 'doubly unbearable' in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go on to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) in two day's time.

RCB are just one win away from their maiden IPL title after the Rajat Patidar-led side demolished Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1. RCB have reached an IPL final thrice before, losing on all occasions.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Karthik has been working as a cricket pundit on multiple platforms in India and overseas. During his time as cricket pundit, Karthik has shared the same commentary box alongside Atherton and Hussain and has share a great camaraderie among the three.

The former wicketkeeper-batter retired from IPL in 2024 before being roped in as a mentor by RCB for the 2025 season. "RCB have got through to the finals. If they win that, DK is going to be unbearable. One season as coach/mentor and he's won it," Hussain said in a teasing manner during a Sky Sports Podcast with Atherton.

In RCB go on to win the title, Karthik will etch his name in history books of winning an IPL trophy in his first year of being a support staff. Atherton echoed Hussain. “He's unbearable at the best of times, he's going to be doubly unbearable. He'll be like John Terry, at the front of the RCB trophy presentation holding it there with Virat Kohli,” Atherton added.

What's next for Dinesh Karthik, RCB? One of the most knowledgeable individuals in the Indian cricket, Karthik has been a voice on and off the field too. Starting from the mega auction to RCB's entire IPL 2025 campaign, Karthik played a huge part in changing the franchise's fortunes in the past one year.