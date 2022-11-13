With the weather predictions cited rains, it was a tough decision for England skipper Jos Buttler to opt for bowl despite winning the toss, but, however, powerful batting by Ben Stokes and consistent wicket-taking capability by young Sam Curren made the England a world champion at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November.

Jos Buttler and Co lifted the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy by defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets.

Pakistan's openers couldn't play in the powerplay as expected and it lost early wickets.

Apart from Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam(32) and Shan Masood(38), no other batter could score more than 30 runs. While, England's Sam Curran proved to be the most successful bowler in the final, taking 3 wickets. Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid too picked 2 wickets each, and Ben Stokes cliched a single wicket.

As England openers — Jos Buttler and Alex Hales – came to bat, they maintained their form since the last game and kept the current run rate above 9. However, Pakistan pacers showed their magic and took few wickets.

Then came all-rounder Ben Stokes who kept the momentum going and lead the English team to become the T20 World Cup champions again. Apart from Stokes, Jos Buttler scored 26 important runs, while Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) made look the game easy going.

On the bowling side, Pakistan's Haris Rauf took 2 wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim clinched single wickets each.

For his performance, England's Sam Curren was also announced as the 'Player of The Match' and the 'Player of The Tournament.