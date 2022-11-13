England lifts ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 trophy, beats Pakistan by 5 wickets1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 06:00 PM IST
- For his performance, England's Sam Curren was announced as the 'Player of The Match' and the 'Player of The Tournament'.
With the weather predictions cited rains, it was a tough decision for England skipper Jos Buttler to opt for bowl despite winning the toss, but, however, powerful batting by Ben Stokes and consistent wicket-taking capability by young Sam Curren made the England a world champion at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November.