England Lions squad against India A announced; Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky makes cut for two-match series

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's 17-year-old son Rocky has been named on Wednesday in England Lions squad for two four-day games against India A, starting on May 30. The first match will be played in Canterbury while Northampton will host the second from June 6. The two red ball games precedes India's five Test series in England.

Rocky, who was also part of the England A team in Australia earlier this year, has featured in five first-class games. The lower-order batter had scored a fine hundred against Cricket Australia XI Down Under.

Seasoned pacer Chris Woakes, who has not been named in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe due to an ankle injury, was also named in the England Lions squad against India A before the Test series against India.

Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinner who has played all three formats for England, is also a part of the England Lions alongside his younger brother Farhan. Medium pacer Ajeet Singh Dale is also part of the team. Somerset’s James Rew will captain the Lions for the first time.

Essex batter Jordan Cox is set to return for the second fixture after an abdominal muscle injury ruled him out of this week’s Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

Earlier, India A have also announced their squad with Abhimanyu Easwaran as the captain of the side. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will join the squad ahead of the second match.

India A, England Lions full squads India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey

England Lions: James Rew (C), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes.

England Lions vs India A schedule