England to beat India today: Kevin Pietersen’s prediction gets hilarious reaction from Pakistani cricket analyst

Kevin Pietersen has predicted that it will be a New Zealand vs England final on 8 March. The former England cricketer’s social media post ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd semi-final has sparked debate on social media.

“So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday. Should be a great game……” KP shared a cheeky post on Twitter (now X).

Kevin Pietersen’s post suggests that England will beat India tonight and qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Well, you can’t blame an English cricketer for backing his team. But, the post has garnered some interesting reactions.

Pakistani cricket analyst Syed Qamar Raza reacted, “Sasta nasha.”

While Raza is a supporter of the Pakistan cricket team, he is also known to be a ‘Virat Kohli Superfan’. Earlier, he hailed Sanju Samson after the Indian opener’s match-winning innings.

His hilarious reply to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet had a reaction from another Pakistani.

“Bas karde, bhai. Itna to Indian India ko defend nahi krte. Defence minister kyun nh ban jate India ke (Stop it now, bro. Even Indian don’t support India this much. Why don’t you become India’s Defence Minister)?” quipped the user.

Pieterson’s tweet, meanwhile, got many more responses.

“Haha! Good way to engage. But, I am sorry you'll be disappointed with England not being in the finals. Please make sure to get yourself an Indian jersey to cheer for India to victory,” replied an Indian cricket fan.

One cricket enthusiast referred to Kevin Pietersen’s South African origin. KP was born and raised in South Africa to an English mother and a South African father.

However, he never played for the Proteas. He relocated to England at 20 and eventually captained England in Tests and ODIs.

“Funny how you’re talking big about England when your home country just 'Chokered' their way out of another semi-final yesterday. You can change the passport, Kevin, but you can’t change the heritage of falling at the finish line,” posted the user.

Now, Kevin Pietersen suggests an England-New Zealand final. These two teams have met in only one ICC World Cup final so far. And, that match remains controversial.

2019 ODI World Cup final The scores were tied after 50 overs, and the Super Over ended in a tie as well. However, things should not have gone that far.

Many point out a clear umpiring error that favoured England. One of them is former umpire Simon Taufel, a five-time winner of the ICC's Umpire of the Year Award.

According to Simon Taufel, it was a "clear mistake" by on-field umpires to award 6 runs to England while they made 5 runs.

According to ICC's Law 19.8, batters are awarded 1 run extra only if they cross when the fielder releases the ball. Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid did not cross when Martin Guptill threw the ball. With 4 overthrows, they should have been awarded 5 runs only, the former Australian umpire said.

However, Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus awarded England 6 runs. That’s how they tied the match in 50 overs.

England became the winners as they hit more boundaries in the match. It was their first and only cricket World Cup title so far. Before that, they lost 3 WC finals (1979, 1987 and 1992).