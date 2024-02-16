England to start innings with 5/0 against India, thanks to bonus runs: Here's why
India vs England 3rd Test: In the ongoing India vs England 3rd Test match, India has been penalised with a five-run penalty for running on the middle of the pitch. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were both cautioned for this offence.
India vs England 3rd Test: India vs England 3rd Test match is currently underway in Rajkot. During the match, India was handed a five-run penalty. This means that after England start their batting, the team will start their first innings with 5/0 against India in the Rajkot Test.