England tour of India 2025: IND vs ENG complete schedule, full squads and live streaming details

India will host England in their first home series in the New Year when the Jos Buttler-led sides visit the Asian powerhouse later this month. England will are scheduled to play India in five T20Is and three ODIs before flying out to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The series comes on after India were thrown out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final race following series losses to New Zealand (home) and Australia (away). The ODI series will also serve both India and England as a preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
|Match
|Time
|Date
|Venue
|India vs England - 1st T20I
|7 PM IST
|January 22
|Kolkata
|India vs England - 2nd T20I
|7 PM IST
|January 25
|Chennai
|India vs England - 3rd T20I
|7 PM IST
|January 28
|Rajkot
|India vs England - 4th T20I
|7 PM IST
|January 31
|Pune
|India vs England - 5th T20I
|7 PM IST
|February 2
|Mumbai
|India vs England - 1st ODI
|1:30 PM IST
|February 6
|Nagpur
|India vs England - 2nd ODI
|1:30 PM IST
|February 9
|Cuttack
|India vs England - 3rd ODI
|1:30 PM IST
|February 12
|Ahmedabad
India T20I squad against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk)
India are yet to announce the ODI squad against England.
England ODI squad against India: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
England T20I squad against India: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
Kolkata (1st T20I), Chennai (2nd T20I), Rajkot (3rd T20I), Pune (4th T20I) and Mumbai (5th T20I) have been chosen as venues to host the India vs England T20I matches. The IND vs ENG ODI matches will be played at Nagpur (1st), Cuttack (2nd) and Ahmedabad (3rd).
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England ODI and T20I series. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of the IND vs ENG ODIs and T20Is will be available on Disney-plus Hotstar.
Fans wanting to book online tickets can visit the District app by Zomato. One can download the application on mobile for purchase of tickets. The tickets will also be available from https://www.district.in/ website. Offline tickets are also available at respected venues.
India and England have played 52 ODIs on Indian soil with the hosts winning 34 of them. England won 17 matches while one game ended in a tie. It was notably during the 2011 ODI World Cup when both England and India scored 328. Sachin Tendulkar and Andrew Strauss scored respective centuries in that game. In T20Is, India have a slight 6-5 win-loss record against England at home.