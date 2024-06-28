Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

England Under-19 vs India Under-19 Live Score: 1st Youth ODI of India Under-19 tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
Livemint

England Under-19 vs India Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of India Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM

England Under-19 vs India Under-19 Live Score, 1st Youth ODI of India Under-19 tour of England, 2024

England Under-19 vs India Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of India Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 28 Jun 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : County Ground, New Writtle Street, Chelmsford

England Under-19 squad - India Under-19 squad -

28 Jun 2024, 02:31 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of India Under-19 tour of England, 2024

England Under-19 vs India Under-19 Match Details
1st Youth ODI of India Under-19 tour of England, 2024 between England Under-19 and India Under-19 to be held at County Ground, New Writtle Street, Chelmsford at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.