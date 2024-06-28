LIVE UPDATES

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: 1st Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2024, 02:31 PM IST

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM