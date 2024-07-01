Active Stocks
England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: 2nd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
LIVE UPDATES

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: 2nd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Livemint

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024Premium
England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 01 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : County Ground, Hove

England Under-19 squad -
Charlie Allison, Keshana Fonseka, Noah Thain, Rocky Flintoff, Dominic Kelly, Freddie McCann, Luc Benkenstein, Theo Wylie, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Harry Moore, Noah Cornwell, Raphael Weatherall, Tazeem Ali
Sri Lanka Under-19 squad -
Deneth Peiris, Gaviru Senhas, Gayana Weerasinghe, Mahith Perera, Pulindu Perera, Rashmika Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Vimath Dinsara, Yohan Fernando, Dinura Kalupahana, Hivin Kenula, Manuja Chanthuka, Nathan Caldera, Sheshan Marasinghe, Thulakshana Pathum, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Hiran Jayasundara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dumindu Sewmina, Geethika De Silva, Newton Ranjithkumar, Praveen Maneesha, Vihas Thewmika, Yenula Dewthusa, Yuri Koththigoda

01 Jul 2024, 02:31:18 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024

England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Match Details
2nd Youth ODI of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 to be held at County Ground, Hove at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

