Defending champions started the 2023 campaign with a setback, a 9-wicket defeat against New Zealand. In the following match, they crushed Bangladesh to secure a 137-run win. Afghanistan, on the other hand, had back-to-back massive losses. First, they lost to Bangladesh by 6 wickets, then to India by 8 wickets. However, they definitely showed promise, especially in the India game.

England vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head record

England and Afghanistan have played 2 ODIs with each other so far; England have won both of those games. The last time they faced off, it was June 2019, and England scored a massive 397/6 and won it by 150 runs. The other match was in 2015, when England won by 9 wickets in the DLS method. Both the matches were played in World Cups.

England vs Afghanistan: Players to watch out for

England: Skipper Jos Buttler has 11 centuries and 25 half-centuries in the 147 ODIs he has played so far. He was England’s highest run-getter in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He scored 20 off 10 balls against Bangladesh and 43 off 42 balls against New Zealand. He has yet to hit a big score in this tournament. The wicket-keeper-batter may choose this match to achieve that.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the wicket-keeper-batter from Afghanistan, can be explosive when in form. He was the highest scorer for his team in the Bangladesh match and looked pretty solid before getting out for 47. He scored 21 off 28 balls against India. He is one of the key players for the Afghans today. If he scores big, his team will have an outside chance against England.

England vs Afghanistan: Probable Playing XI

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley and Chris Woakes.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

England vs Afghanistan: Weather report

With only a 4% chance of rain, the match is unlikely to be affected by it. However, Delhi will get as hot as 35 degrees with humidity as high as 63%.

England vs Afghanistan: Pitch report

Historically, the wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium used to favour slower bowlers and spinners, especially in the latter parts of the game. With the introduction of new pitches crafted from black soil, batters now seem to have the upper hand.

England vs Afghanistan: How to watch

The England vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.

