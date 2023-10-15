LIVE UPDATES

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: ENG look to dominate

5 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: As cricket enthusiasts from all corners of the globe tune in, the ENG vs AFG clash promises to be a spectacle filled with excitement, showcasing the beauty and unpredictability that makes the ICC World Cup a celebrated event.