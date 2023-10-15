England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: The ICC World Cup 2023 is witnessing yet another thrilling clash today as England takes on Afghanistan in a much-anticipated matchup. With cricket fever sweeping across the globe, fans are gearing up for a day of intense action, fierce competition, and nail-biting moments as these two teams lock horns on the field.
England, a powerhouse in the world of cricket, enters this encounter as one of the tournament favourites. Renowned for their aggressive style of play and strong batting lineup, they have consistently been a force to be reckoned with in previous World Cup editions. The likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler will be instrumental in England's bid to secure victory and cement their dominance in the tournament.
On the other side of the pitch, Afghanistan is a team that has rapidly risen through the ranks of international cricket. With an array of talented spin bowlers and formidable hitters, they have the potential to deliver upsets and make a strong statement in the competition. Players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are expected to play pivotal roles in Afghanistan's strategy to challenge more established teams.
As cricket enthusiasts from all corners of the globe tune in, the England vs. Afghanistan clash promises to be a spectacle filled with excitement, showcasing the beauty and unpredictability that makes the ICC World Cup a celebrated event in the world of sports.
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott on Saturday proclaimed that his team has the ability to beat any side on the world. He said, "This side (Afghanistan) has got ability to upset any side. I think each game we play we believe we can win but it's not that we win all those games. Obviously we are disappointed with the Bangladesh game," Trott told reporters on the eve of their third match.
Trott added "I think in the past we have done better. Obviously it was a disappointing performance in the first game. I think with the ability of the side there was little bit of inconsistency but that's the thing we need to work on…Especially in 100 overs cricket we need to be 70 to 80 per cent right. But going forward in the competition we need to start better with both bat and ball and set the standard of our cricket."
speaking at a pre-match press conference, Root said, "No, I've felt like I do enjoy playing cricket here in India, I think it suits my game quite nicely and I did find that New Zealand series quite strange one you sort of trying to find yourself trying of getting yourself in a position where you're in a good place," Root said.
"Of trying to find something to come to the World Cup with and I think when you get here and you're in that tournament mentality of this is what it's about, this is when you need to stand up and deliver, I think it's a different frame of mind and I think that really helped me coming out here and you've got a real purpose to what you're doing," Root added
England batter Joe Root has given an update on the availability of star all-rounder Ben Stokes for the upcoming Afghanistan game. To recap, Stokes had missed the first two games owing to an injury.
During the pre-match press conference, Root said, "Yeah, Woakes (Ben Stokes) on the bus today which is a great sign so I'm sure he'll enjoy training, seeing where he's at, and Ben seems to be getting better day on day. He trained really well last night, obviously had a long bat, did his running, seems to be improving, so all good signs ahead of tomorrow."
"I think he's just got to be ready to play. Thankfully I'm not in that position anymore. As we all know, we have a team with Ben in it, it's a lot stronger. But he's got to be fit to play and we'll see whether that's the case for tomorrow, whether it's the next game or further down the line," the former captain added.
The England vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.
England: Jos Buttler (c/w), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (w/k), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley and Chris Woakes.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
As per Google’s win probability, there is an 87% chance that England will be victorious in this match. As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, England will win the match. MyKhel calls England “overwhelming favourites" to win this. We do not expect any surprises in this match. England will dominate and win.
England vs Afghanistan Live: England have squared off against Afghanistan in a pair of ODIs, emerging victorious on both occasions. Both these high-stakes matches unfolded during World Cup tournaments. Their last clash happened in June 2019, where England dominated with a colossal score of 397/6, sealing the win by a margin of 150 runs. Back in the 2015 edition, England won via the DLS method by a 9-wicket margin.
England vs Afghanistan Live: With only a 4% chance of rain, the match is unlikely to be affected by it. However, Delhi will get as hot as 35 degrees with humidity as high as 63%.
England: Skipper Jos Buttler has 11 centuries and 25 half-centuries in the 147 ODIs he has played so far. He was England’s highest run-getter in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He scored 20 off 10 balls against Bangladesh and 43 off 42 balls against New Zealand. He has yet to hit a big score in this tournament. The wicket-keeper-batter may choose this match to achieve that.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the wicket-keeper-batter from Afghanistan, can be explosive when in form. He was the highest scorer for his team in the Bangladesh match and looked pretty solid before getting out for 47. He scored 21 off 28 balls against India. He is one of the key players for the Afghans today. If he scores big, his team will have an outside chance against England.
