Afghanistan has been placed in Group 1 for the Super 12 phase, along with England, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Ireland.
Skipper Jos Buttler on Friday hailed a new era for England and warned that his "dangerous" team were "very ready" for their title charge at the Twenty20 World Cup.
England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The match will begin at 4.30 pm IST. England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports. England vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
England, who along with hosts and holders Australia are the favourites, begin their campaign on Saturday against Afghanistan in Perth.
Buttler succeeded Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball captain in June and led his team to a 2-0 T20 series win over Australia and a victory over Pakistan leading up to the World Cup.
"We are in a good spot. We have had really good games in the last 10 matches and played some really good cricket," the wicketkeeper-batsman said, striking a buoyant tone.
Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.
