England vs Afghanistan: The underdog’s World Cup win is a victory for India - here's why
Afghanistan's victory against England was their second win in World Cup history. And, its implications are far-reaching. Here's why this is India's victory as well.
Afghanistan notched up a spectacular win against defending world champions England by a margin of 69 runs. The triumph is only Afghanistan's second victory in World Cup history, but its implications are far-reaching.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message