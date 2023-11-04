England vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details
England have nothing to lose, except their pride, as they take on archrivals Australia on November 4 in Ahmedabad.
Defending champions England, currently at the bottom of the table with no chance of survival in the ICC World Cup 2023, will take on Australia which look to cement their position among the Top 4 teams. Australia have been on a winning spree, emerging victorious in 4 consecutive matches out of their last 5.