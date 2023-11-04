Defending champions England, currently at the bottom of the table with no chance of survival in the ICC World Cup 2023, will take on Australia which look to cement their position among the Top 4 teams. Australia have been on a winning spree, emerging victorious in 4 consecutive matches out of their last 5.

England have nothing to lose, except their pride. As they take on their archrivals, the Jos Buttler-led side would be aware that they need to show their class before they exit the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, must win this match to get ahead of the possibility of losing out at the last moment to teams like Pakistan or Afghanistan. The Aussies will, however, miss Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh. Maxwell is ruled out because of an injury while Marsh has returned home due to personal reasons.

Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 155 ODIs, where Australia won 87 matches and England won 63. Two matches were tied while 3 ended with no result.

Probable Playing XI

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium has 11 pitches. Five of those are made of black soil, have a higher bounce and make scoring easier. Five of those are made of a three-soil blend and one combines two types of soil. The red soil pitches dry rapidly, giving spinners and slower bowlers an edge over time. The mix of both soils is expected to deliver a balanced game.

Weather Report

In Ahmedabad, the temperature will go as high as 34 degrees when the match starts. It will get cooler as the evening approaches. There is no chance of rain while the humidity is expected to be 61%, as per Weather.com.

When, Where, and How to Watch

The England vs Australia match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.

