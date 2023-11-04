England vs Australia Live Score Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Reigning champions England take on old rivals Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ENG vs AUS clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the defending champions likely to go all out after being knocked out of the tournament.
England have had a miserable World Cup defence, winning just 1 of their 6 matches and sitting at the bottom of the ICC World Cup points table. Jos Buttler's side have failed to beat the likes of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
Australia, on the other hand, have had a decent campaign so far and are favourites to reach the semi-finals of the marquee event. The Kangaroos have made a remarkable comeback from crushing defeats to India and Australia in the opening matches of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, winning 4 out of 4.
Australia and England World Cup squads:
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
When and where to watch the match?
The England vs Australia match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.
England vs Australia Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Aussie skipper Patt Cummins said, "Maxi's hopeful for the clash against Afghanistan, so he'll just miss this one. But he's trained well yesterday and still taking it day by day, but hoping he'll just miss this one.
England vs Australia Live: In Ahmedabad, the temperature will go as high as 34 degrees when the match starts. It will get cooler as the evening approaches. There is no chance of rain while the humidity is expected to be 61%, as per Weather.com.
Click here to read the weather report
