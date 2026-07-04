England vs Australia love affair at Women's T20 World Cup final continues: Here's what happened over the years

The England versus Australia rivalry in cricket has always carried intensity, prestige and history. Be it among men or in women's cricket, every England vs Australia encounter proves to be a better version than the past. The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final just adds another chapter to that.

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England have won every women's World Cup, in all formats, they have hosted - a sequence dating back to the inaugural 1973 ODI showpiece, which took place two years before the debut of the equivalent men's event.

But history is likely to count for little against a formidable Australian side who, like England, are unbeaten heading into the final following six straight wins in the game's shortest format. England's only title came in the inaugural edition at Lord's in 2009, beating New Zealand in the final.

Unbeaten in the 2926 edition so far, both England and Australia will turn up for the eighth time in a Women's T20 World Cup, as Natalie Sciver-Brunt seek to break the Aussie jinx, especially in the finals.

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But what happened in England vs Australia clashes in Women's World Cup over the years?

2009 - Semifinal - England win The first time England met Australia in a Women's T20 World Cup match was during the semifinal in 2009. Batting first, Australia posted 163, thanks to the knocks from Shelley Nitschke (37), Leah Poulton, captain Karen Rolton (38) and Lisa Sthalekar (28).

In reply, England lost Sarah Taylor early, before Claire Taylor and Beth Morgan forged an unbeaten 122-run match-winning stand to see the hosts through at Lord's in London, with three balls to spare.

2010 - Group Stage - Australia win A year later, they met once again. Batting first, England struggled to 104, despite Sarah Taylor's composed 46. In reply, Australia were seven wickets down with just 63 runs on board. Alyssa Healy and Lisa Sthalekar tried hard but a run out of Rene Farrell off the final ball to force a Super Over.

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The drama didn't end there. The Super Over ended in a tie too with both sides scoring six runs. The winner was finally decided on boundary count, with Australia prevailing, having struck one six as compared to England's none to cap of one of the most dramatic matches in history.

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2012 - Group Stage - England win Batting first in Galle, Australia rode on knocks from Meg Lanning (39) and a crucial 55-run partnership between Lisa Sthalekar and Alex Blackwell to lift themselves to 144/5. In reply, Sarah Taylor (65) and Dannielle Wyatt-Hodge (33 not out) combined to guide England home.

2012 - Final - Australia win England faced Australia for the first time in a Women's World Cup final in 2012. Fielding first, England kept the Australians on check but a counter-attacking 45 from Jess Duffin and some lower-order push from Lisa Sthalekar and Alex Blackwell helped Australia to 142/4.

England were never in the chase and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Although Charlotte Edwards looked threatening early in the innings, but a sudden collapse saw the English women fall short by four runs.

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2014 - Final - Australia win Australia continued their dominance on the biggest stage over England. Sent into bat first under overcast conditions, England managed just 105/8, with Heather Knight top scoring with 29. In reply, Meg Lanning led from the front with a fluent 44, and was well supported by Ellyse Perry (31 not out) as Australia secured their third successive title with 29 balls to spare.

2016 - Semifinal - Australia win Australia asserted their dominance over England in the knockouts of the Women's T20 World Cup once again with a clinical display. On a slowish Delhi track, Meg Lanning's 55 helped Australia to 132/6. England started well in the chase after Tammy Beaumont (32) and Charlotte Edwards (31) added 67 for the first wicket. But a sudden collapse saw England fall short by just five runs. Australia however lost to West Indies in the final.

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2018 - Final - Australia win The last of the England vs Australia rivalry in Women's T20 World Cup came in the final of 2018 in Antigua. Just like in 2014 final, England once again struggled on a sluggish track, managing just 105, thanks to Ashleigh Gardner (3/22) and Georgia Wareham (2/11). Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored 43 for England. In reply, Australia lost Alyssa Healy inside the powerplay.

But it was Gardner's composed 33 not out and Meg Lanning's unbeaten 28 that saw Australia home with 29 balls and eight wickets in hands.

As England prepare to take on Australia in a record fourth Women's T20 World Cup final appearance, can the hosts break their losing streak in the summit clashes at home?

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in