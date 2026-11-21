Phil Salt suffered a nightmarish start to the first T20I against Australia on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The England opener was dismissed off the very first ball of the innings, becoming the first English batter to fall to an Aussie bowler off the opening delivery of a T20I.

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Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl. Joel Davies, who made his T20I debut in June, opened the bowling for the hosts. He sent down a fuller delivery, Salt went for the big hit, and Marsh completed a catch at mid-off. Salt walked back for a golden duck without facing another ball.

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How Phil Salt made unwanted England history The dismissal gave Phil Salt an unwanted place in history. No England batter had previously been dismissed by an Australian bowler on the first delivery of a T20I. Joel Davies’ left-arm spin, delivered from around the stumps, proved the perfect early surprise. Mitchell Marsh held on after a brief juggle, and the MCG crowd erupted. England were 0 for 1 after just one ball of the five-match series.

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Aneurin Donald followed soon after. He made 10 off seven balls before Jack Edwards had him caught by Marsh. England slumped to 13/2 inside the third over. The top-order collapse looked set to hand Australia early control, yet the visitors found an immediate response through their captain.

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Harry Brook turns the tide with explosive powerplay Harry Brook, captaining the side, changed the momentum in the fourth over. He plundered 24 runs off Riley Meredith, matching the joint-most expensive over by an Australian bowler against England in T20Is (equalling Josh Hazlewood’s effort in Hobart in 2014). It was also the joint-most expensive over by any bowler at the MCG, level with Billy Stanlake’s against Sri Lanka in 2017.

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Brook raced to a 20-ball fifty inside the powerplay. That is the fastest half-century by an England batter against Australia in T20Is, surpassing Jos Buttler’s 22-ball effort at Edgbaston in 2018. It is also the second-fastest T20I fifty recorded at the MCG, behind only David Warner’s 19-ball blitz against South Africa in 2009. Despite losing both openers by the third over, Brook and Tom Banton took England to 74/2 at the end of the six-over powerplay phase.

Brook finished on 65 off 28 balls (four fours and six sixes) before Sam Harper caught him off Nikhil Chaudhary in the ninth over. His partnership with Banton, who made 39 off 22, yielded 97 runs and kept England competitive. The innings continued to progress, with England building a challenging total on the big MCG outfield.

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What the early collapse means for the series Phil Salt’s first-ball exit will sting, yet Harry Brook’s counter-attack showed England retain genuine batting firepower. Joel Davies has already etched his name into the record books on just his second T20I appearance. With four matches still to play in the series, both sides will look to build on a high-scoring opener under the Melbourne lights.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.