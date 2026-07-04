England vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final: ENG-W vs AUS-W predicted playing XIs, head-to-head & team news

Natalie Sciver-Brunt has promised England will go "toe-to-toe" with Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's on Sunday as they look to end a series of dispiriting defeats by their arch-rivals. Having played against each other seven times including three final appearances, England have beaten Australia just twice in the history of the competition.

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England have won every women's World Cup, in all formats, they have hosted -- a sequence dating back to the inaugural 1973 ODI showpiece, which took place two years before the debut of the equivalent men's event.

But history is likely to count for little against a formidable Australia side who, like England, are unbeaten heading into the final following six straight wins. Six-time T20 world champions Australia knocked India out after making light of a tournament-record chase of 171 at Lord's last weekend and then thrashed the West Indies by eight wickets in their semifinal.

Australia's road to WT20 World Cup 2026 final

Stage Opponent Venue Result Group Stage South Africa Old Trafford, Manchester Won by 65 runs Group Stage Bangladesh Headingley, Leeds Won by 9 wickets Group Stage Netherlands Utilita Bowl, Southampton Won by 98 runs Group Stage Pakistan Headingley, Leeds Won by 113 runs Group Stage India Lord's, London Won by 6 wickets Semi-Final West Indies The Kia Oval, London Won by 8 wickets

England's road to WT20 World Cup 2026 final

Stage Opponent Venue Result Group Stage Sri Lanka Edgbaston, Birmingham Won by 87 runs Group Stage Ireland Utilita Bowl, Southampton Won by 4 wickets Group Stage Scotland Headingley, Leeds Won by 38 runs Group Stage West Indies Lord's, London Won by 38 runs Group Stage New Zealand The Kia Oval, London Won by 9 wickets Semifinal South Africa The Kia Oval, London Won by 40 runs

England vs Australia women's T20I head to head

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Australia England in T20Is 22 20 In Women's T20 World Cups 5 2 ICC Women's T20I Ranking 1st 2nd Most Runs (active players) Beth Mooney - 747 runs Danni Wyatt-Hodge (744) Most Wickets (active players) Megan Schutt (24) Sophie Ecclestone (25)

England women vs Australia women team news Australia: The biggest worry for Australia is the fitness of elite all-rounder Ellyse Perry. The 35-year-old was retired hurt during Australia's semifinal win over West Indies with a quadriceps injury. Recent reports stated Perry trained well on the eve of the final and looks to make the final XI at Lord's.

However, it will be interesting to see whether Australia will bring in leg-spinner Alana King in the final after young Lucy Hamilton impressed with her show. With the seventh title at stake, don't be surprised if Australia captain Phoebe Litchfield decides to stick with the winning combination.

England: For the hosts, the return of captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt from a calf injury ahead of the semifinal was a big boost. She got into business straightaway with a match-winning innings of 75 off 47 balls against South Africa. However, the return of Sciver-Brunt meant Sophia Dunkley had to sit out, despite filling the void at no.3 with scores of 57, 14 and 49 not out.

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England are unlikely to make any changes in their bowling.

ENG-W vs AUS-W possible playing XIs Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in