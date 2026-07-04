England vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final: ENG-W vs AUS-W predicted playing XIs, head-to-head & team news

Natalie Sciver-Brunt has promised England will go "toe-to-toe" with Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's on Sunday as they look to end a series of dispiriting defeats by their arch-rivals. Having played against each other seven times including three final appearances, England have beaten Australia just twice in the history of the competition.
England have won every women's World Cup, in all formats, they have hosted -- a sequence dating back to the inaugural 1973 ODI showpiece, which took place two years before the debut of the equivalent men's event.
But history is likely to count for little against a formidable Australia side who, like England, are unbeaten heading into the final following six straight wins. Six-time T20 world champions Australia knocked India out after making light of a tournament-record chase of 171 at Lord's last weekend and then thrashed the West Indies by eight wickets in their semifinal.
|Stage
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Group Stage
|South Africa
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Won by 65 runs
|Group Stage
|Bangladesh
|Headingley, Leeds
|Won by 9 wickets
|Group Stage
|Netherlands
|Utilita Bowl, Southampton
|Won by 98 runs
|Group Stage
|Pakistan
|Headingley, Leeds
|Won by 113 runs
|Group Stage
|India
|Lord's, London
|Won by 6 wickets
|Semi-Final
|West Indies
|The Kia Oval, London
|Won by 8 wickets
|Stage
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Group Stage
|Sri Lanka
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Won by 87 runs
|Group Stage
|Ireland
|Utilita Bowl, Southampton
|Won by 4 wickets
|Group Stage
|Scotland
|Headingley, Leeds
|Won by 38 runs
|Group Stage
|West Indies
|Lord's, London
|Won by 38 runs
|Group Stage
|New Zealand
|The Kia Oval, London
|Won by 9 wickets
|Semifinal
|South Africa
|The Kia Oval, London
|Won by 40 runs
|Australia
|England
|in T20Is
|22
|20
|In Women's T20 World Cups
|5
|2
|ICC Women's T20I Ranking
|1st
|2nd
|Most Runs (active players)
|Beth Mooney - 747 runs
|Danni Wyatt-Hodge (744)
|Most Wickets (active players)
|Megan Schutt (24)
|Sophie Ecclestone (25)
Australia: The biggest worry for Australia is the fitness of elite all-rounder Ellyse Perry. The 35-year-old was retired hurt during Australia's semifinal win over West Indies with a quadriceps injury. Recent reports stated Perry trained well on the eve of the final and looks to make the final XI at Lord's.
However, it will be interesting to see whether Australia will bring in leg-spinner Alana King in the final after young Lucy Hamilton impressed with her show. With the seventh title at stake, don't be surprised if Australia captain Phoebe Litchfield decides to stick with the winning combination.
England: For the hosts, the return of captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt from a calf injury ahead of the semifinal was a big boost. She got into business straightaway with a match-winning innings of 75 off 47 balls against South Africa. However, the return of Sciver-Brunt meant Sophia Dunkley had to sit out, despite filling the void at no.3 with scores of 57, 14 and 49 not out.
England are unlikely to make any changes in their bowling.
Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell