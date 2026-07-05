England vs Australia women's T20 World Cup 2026 final: When and where to watch ENG-W vs AUS-W live in India

England and Australia will meet in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's on Sunday (July 5). England are chasing their second title after a 17-year gap, while Australia aim for a record-extending seventh crown. Both teams arrive unbeaten and in strong form, setting up a high-quality contest at the famous London venue.
The final will begin at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday; the toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST. In the UK, the match begins at 3:30 PM BST on Sunday. Australian supporters will need to tune in early on Monday at 1:30 AM AEST.
Indian fans have easy access through both digital and television platforms. Live streaming is available on JioHotstar.
For television viewers, the match will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3. Regional language commentary is also offered on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, and Star Sports 2 Kannada.
England won the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup as hosts in 2009. They are now hoping to repeat that success on home soil. A victory would make them only the second nation after Australia to win the title more than once.
England topped Group 2 with five wins from five matches and defeated South Africa in the semi-final. Danni Wyatt-Hodge leads the tournament run charts with 294 runs in six games. Sophie Ecclestone has been their best bowler, claiming nine wickets at an economy of 5.79.
Australia also remain unbeaten after topping Group 1 and beating West Indies in the semi-final. Ellyse Perry tops their run scoring with 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and is expected to play despite carrying an injury. Captain Sophie Molineux leads their bowling with 10 wickets in six matches.
The overall T20I head-to-head is close, with Australia leading 22-20 and two matches tied. In Women's T20 World Cup games, Australia hold a 4-2 advantage with one tie. They have also won all three previous World Cup finals played between the two teams.
Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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