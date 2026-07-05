England vs Australia women's T20 World Cup 2026 final: When and where to watch ENG-W vs AUS-W live in India

England and Australia will meet in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's on Sunday (July 5). England are chasing their second title after a 17-year gap, while Australia aim for a record-extending seventh crown. Both teams arrive unbeaten and in strong form, setting up a high-quality contest at the famous London venue.
The final will begin at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday; the toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST. In the UK, the match begins at 3:30 PM BST on Sunday. Australian supporters will need to tune in early on Monday at 1:30 AM AEST.
Indian fans have easy access through both digital and television platforms. Live streaming is available on JioHotstar.
For television viewers, the match will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3. Regional language commentary is also offered on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, and Star Sports 2 Kannada.
England won the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup as hosts in 2009. They are now hoping to repeat that success on home soil. A victory would make them only the second nation after Australia to win the title more than once.
England topped Group 2 with five wins from five matches and defeated South Africa in the semi-final. Danni Wyatt-Hodge leads the tournament run charts with 294 runs in six games. Sophie Ecclestone has been their best bowler, claiming nine wickets at an economy of 5.79.
Australia also remain unbeaten after topping Group 1 and beating West Indies in the semi-final. Ellyse Perry tops their run scoring with 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and is expected to play despite carrying an injury. Captain Sophie Molineux leads their bowling with 10 wickets in six matches.
The overall T20I head-to-head is close, with Australia leading 22-20 and two matches tied. In Women's T20 World Cup games, Australia hold a 4-2 advantage with one tie. They have also won all three previous World Cup finals played between the two teams.
Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell