LIVE UPDATES

England vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Score Updates: Jos Butler's side looks to start strong

1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST

land vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Score Updates: Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh will look to continue their good and make a statement ahead of the start of ODI World Cup by defeating the reigning champions.