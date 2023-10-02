Defending champion England will take on Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. England's first warm-up match against India was washed out owing to rain after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first.
The Jos Butler English side will look to win their last game before the start of the marquee tournament against the 2019 World Cup finalist New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Prior to coming to India for the ODI World Cup, England had convincingly defeated the Kiwis at home 3-1 after losing out in the first game.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a win in their first warm-up against Sri Lanka on September 29 and will be looking to send out a strong message with a victory over the defending champions.
Bangladesh had defeated the Lankans by the 7 wickets last week after solid bowling performance by their bowlers to restrict the Asian neighbours on a total of 264. In reply, Liton Das (61) and Tanzid Hasan (84) provided a solid start to the innings and later on, skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (67) and Mushfiqur Rahim (35) sealed the game for their side.
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
The India vs England warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.
Click here to read the full report
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!