England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: Defending world champions England will face off against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala at 10:30 AM today.
England had a worrying start to their tournament with a rather unexpected loss against New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5. The game saw England set up a total of 282 for the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs on the back of useful contributions from Joe Root and Jos Butler. However, the Black Caps managed to chase down that target within 37 overs despite the lack of many crucial players like skipper Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.
Bangladesh, on the contrary, started with an emphatic win against Afghanistan on October 7. The Shakib al Hasan-led side defeated their Asian rivals by 6 wickets with an all-round performance by Mehidy Hasan and an unbeaten winning contribution from the bat by Najmul Hossain Shanto.
In their second encounter at the ICC World Cup 2023, these two teams will be hungry for a win. The situation is more critical for Jos Buttler's boys as they need to bounce back after that disappointing loss while the Bangladeshi Tigers will look to continue their winning momentum.
England World Cup squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(c/w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley
Bangladesh World Cup squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w/k), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
As per Google’s win probability, there is an 81% chance that England will be victorious in this match. However, the game is not played on paper. Bangladesh have already played in this stadium three days back and understand the pitch. If their spinners can do what they did against Afghanistan, England will be in for a shocker.
As per CricTracker, no matter which side bowls first, Bangladesh are going to win against England. Khel Now, on the contrary, tilts in favour of England.
The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala has traditionally favoured fast bowlers. However, it could become a batter’s paradise later on. Surprisingly for Bangladesh in their last game against Afghanistan, thespinners had a golden run. So, the pitch is open to interpretations. The average first-inning score in this stadium is 214. Out of four ODIs played over here, the team batting second won thrice. The highest score in this venue was scored by India: 330 against the West Indies in 2014.
In the 24 ODI encounters between them, England have claimed victory 19 times while Bangladesh have triumphed in five matches. Nevertheless, it is much more promising for Bangladesh when it comes to ODI World Cups. In the four ODI encounters between these two, the record is evenly matched. Both teams have secured two wins apiece.
The weather conditions in Dharamshala are set to be cooler. According to AccuWeather, there is a 65% probability of rain during the day and 19% of thunderstorms in Dharamshala today.
The temperature is expected to range between 19 degrees to 17 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the east-south-east direction in the day. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 28 km/h in the daytime cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 29%.
England Probable XI:
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.
Bangladesh Probable XI:
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah/Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.
HPCA Secretary Mohit Sood while speaking to news agency ANI said, "I think he never said it is in bad condition but he did say that the outfield has some rough patches where fielding is difficult we recently redid the whole ground and we had got in Bermuda grass which is winter grass and the first time it is used in the country and the weather has been difficult for the last six months there has been a lot of rain and the winter had prolonged. We are hopeful and we are working overnight to rectify the problem so that the players don't face any issues when they are fielding. Yeah, definitely you can see it for yourself the condition has improved over the last game,"
Questions were raised about the sandy composition of the pitch in Dharamshala after Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's leg was struck in the surface and the spinner was ‘lucky’ to survive the encounter without any injuries.
Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott had also reacted to the incident and warned the English side about the state of the outfield. He said, "I don't think that's a decision for me to sit here and make an assessment of. I just think if you've got players unsure of whether they can dive, we see the product of cricket all around the world where players are taught and encouraged to improve their fielding. And when you've got players worried about getting injured, I mean, we're lucky Mujeeb he hasn't got a serious knee injury towards the end. Yes, he probably shouldn't have dived on his knee, but we saw so I think it was Devon Conway from New Zealand early on as well," Trott said in a post-match press conference.
England skipper Jos Butler described the outfield at HPCA stadium in Dharamshala as ‘poor’ and while the situation is not ideal his team will not use it as an excuse. While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Butler said, "I think it's poor, in my own opinion. I think any time you're talking about being careful diving, or maybe being careful when you're fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team. You want to dive through a row of houses to save a run. That's obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. But we won't use it as an excuse. We'll adapt to it. But certainly, if you feel like you're having to hold yourself back, it's not a place you want to be as a team, or as a player, or in a World Cup match,"
The England vs Bangladesh world cup match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 10:30 AM (Indian time).
