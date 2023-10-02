England vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match today: When, where and how to watch
Reigning champs England to take on a confident Bangladeshi side at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today
England will take on Bangladesh in the 6th warm-up match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Rain had washed out the last England warm-up game with India after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a win in their first warm-up against Sri Lanka on September 29 and will be looking to send out a strong message with a victory over the defending champions.
Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Much like the previous game in Guwahati, rain is likely to play spoilsport in the England vs Bangladesh warm-up match today. According to AccuWeather, there is 87% chance of rain and 52% probability of thunderstorms in Guwahati today.
The temperature is expected to range between 26 degrees to 34 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow from the northeast at the speed of around 9 km/hr.
The India vs England warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.
