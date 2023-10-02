Reigning champs England to take on a confident Bangladeshi side at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today

England will take on Bangladesh in the 6th warm-up match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Rain had washed out the last England warm-up game with India after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a win in their first warm-up against Sri Lanka on September 29 and will be looking to send out a strong message with a victory over the defending champions.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Bangladesh squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

England vs Bangladesh warm-up match: Weather prediction Much like the previous game in Guwahati, rain is likely to play spoilsport in the England vs Bangladesh warm-up match today. According to AccuWeather, there is 87% chance of rain and 52% probability of thunderstorms in Guwahati today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temperature is expected to range between 26 degrees to 34 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow from the northeast at the speed of around 9 km/hr.

England vs Bangladesh warm-up match today: When, where and how to watch The India vs England warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.

