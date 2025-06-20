England vs India 1st Test: When and where to watch Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy online, live streaming details

The five-match England vs India Test series, named the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, will begin on June 20. The first Test will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

The ENG vs IND Test match marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle for both teams. In the previous cycle, India finished third and England fifth.

On June 20, India begin a new chapter in Test cricket without veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. The legends have retired from the format.

Shubman Gill takes over as captain and will aim for a winning start in the England series. There are no injury concerns for either side, and both teams are set to field strong lineups.

England have named their XI, with Ollie Pope keeping the No. 3 spot. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue are their main fast bowlers.

For India, Karun Nair is likely to return to the Test side after eight years, slotting in at No. 3. Nitish Reddy is expected to be preferred over Sai Sudharsan for his all-round abilities. Shardul Thakur will likely bat at No. 8, balancing both bat and ball duties.

ENG vs IND 1st Test: English weather Meanwhile, the English weather will pose a major challenge, with overcast skies expected throughout the match.

The weather in Headingley is expected to be a mix of sunshine and rain from Day 2 to Day 5, according to the BBC.

From June 21 to 24, weather conditions may affect the England vs India Test match. Saturday, June 21, will begin sunny and warm with a high of 28°C. But, thundery showers are likely from early afternoon, which might cause minor delays in play.

On Sunday, June 22, temperatures will drop to 21°C. The morning will remain mostly dry. However, light rain is expected after 3 PM, which could disrupt the later sessions.

Monday, June 23, will be cooler at 18°C, with light rain in the morning but dry and cloudy weather expected later. However, Tuesday, June 24, brings the highest risk of rain.

Continuous showers are likely throughout the day, especially from noon to 7 PM. These conditions could lead to several stoppages during the match.