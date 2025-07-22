England vs India 4th Test: Greater Manchester weather poses serious concerns for Indian cricket fans

On July 23, the weather in Manchester poses serious concerns for Indian cricket fans. The 4th Test between England and India is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

July is usually the warmest month of the year in Manchester. However, around 14 days in this month have some rainfall. As per Weather2Travel, the average rainfall in Greater Manchester is 65mm during the month.

Meanwhile, the weather in Manchester on July 23 looks far from ideal for uninterrupted play. The morning is expected to be overcast with a temperature of 19°C and a high humidity level of 74%, according to AccuWeather.

Winds will blow from the northwest at 13 km/h, with gusts reaching 32 km/h. Rain chances remain low early in the day. However, thick cloud cover (94%) suggests gloomy skies.

Things worsen by afternoon, with temperatures dipping to 18°C. Light rain is forecasted, with 1.9 mm expected. The chance of rain rises sharply to 65%, and visibility will reduce to 8 km. Cloud cover will remain dense at 92%, and humidity will climb to 77%.

As there’s a real threat of rain interruptions throughout the day, fans and players will need patience. The play could be stop-start. Groundsmen may have a busy day while rain delays are likely.

Some social media users have shared photos and videos. It’s a wet day today as well.

“Ind can't win the series now (considering 4th test is going to be draw due to rain),” wrote one user.

“Definitely it's gonna be easy for the batters... Maybe 60 overs per day match on cards,” commented another.

Another user quipped, “Good that the test is washed out due to rain…”

India vs England 4th Test The India vs England Test series is full of drama. After a heated match at Lord’s, both teams now head to Manchester for the 4th Test. England lead 2–1 and look strong with players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Harry Brook.

India have injury worries. While Jasprit Bumrah is fit, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh may miss the match. Rishabh Pant may continue despite injury.

Shubman Gill leads the run charts with 607 runs at an average of 101.16. Rishabh Pant follows with 425 while England’s Jamie Smith has 415 at an impressive 103.75 average. Jamie also has the best strike rate, 85.92.