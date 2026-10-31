England vs India: Rahul Tripathi's 14-ball 56 goes in vain as Men In Blue slump to 3rd straight loss at Hong Kong Sixes

Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten 14-ball 56 went in vain as India suffered their third consecutive defeat at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Saturday, losing to England by a narrow three-run margin in a Bowl semifinal match. India, who succumbed to Pakistan in their campaign opener on Friday, had lost to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday morning to finish last in Group C.

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That pitted India against England in a Bowl semifinal a few hours later. It must be noted that all the third-placed teams advance to the Bowl semifinals at Hong Kong Sixes 2026. Unlike in their first two games, India opted bowled to bowl against England.

Also Read | IND vs UAE: India stumble to second consecutive loss at Hong Kong Sixes 2026

The Men in Blue made a positive start as Tripathi removed England captain John Simpson in the second over of the match, caught by Krunal Pandya. But it was opener Martin Andersson's 13-ball 51 that helped England take control of the game, which was studded with three fours and six sixes.

Nitish Rana's flop show continues Andersson retired hurt after completing his fifty, according to the tournament rules. Ed Barnard's 35 not out and Luke Hollman (13) helped England post 124/2 in six overs. In reply, opener Nitish Rana once again failed to make a mark, his third consecutive flop show in the competition.

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Shashank Singh, who was brought in as an opener for the first time in the tournament, along with Tripathi stitched together a 74 runs off just 15 balls to revive the Indian innings. However, Shashank failed to get going, falling for 29 runs from nine balls, studded with four sixes and one four.

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Captain Krunal Pandya tried his best with a 7-ball 28, but couldn't take India over the line. Needing 18 runs in the final over, Pandya smashed Nathan Gilchrist for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries to bring the equation down to five runs required from the last ball.

But Pandya managed just one run, as India fell short by three runs.

What happened in India vs UAE clash? Batting first, Pandya's India had a disastrous start, losing Nitish Rana in the second delivery of the game. Rahul Tewatia and Shashank Singh followed suit as India slumped t 14/3 in 1.2 overs.

Tripathi scored 24 at the top before T Natarajan's late cameo of 14-ball 38 helped India 94/6 in six overs. Pandya contributed with 15 runs. for UAE, Zahid Ali picked up three wickets, while Muhammad Farooq and Mohammed Faraazuddin scalped one wicket apiece.

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In reply, UAE romped home in 4.2 overs without losing a wicket. Captain Khalid Shah led from the front with an unbeaten 52 off 14 balls, studded with three fours and six sixes. Shah's opening partner Ansh Tandon remained not out at 39 at the other end.

Also Read | LSG vs CSK: Nicholas Pooran and Rahul Tripathi on brink of major milestones

What's next for India at Hong Kong Sixes 2026? India will take on Bangladesh in the 11th-12th Place Play-off match on Sunday at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. The match starts at 7:10 AM IST on November 1. Bangladesh are coming into this game after losing to South Africa earlier on the day.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in