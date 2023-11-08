England vs Netherlands Live Score Updates: ENG vs NED, Buttler and Co. take on a resurgent Netherlands side at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.
England have endured a disastrous World Cup campaign, winning just 1 of their 7 matches so far, losing to the likes of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Jos Buttler's side lost all hope of reaching the semi-finals when they were beaten by arch-rivals Australia by 33 runs in Ahmedabad.
England are bottom of the ICC World Cup Points Table with just 2 points and a net run rate of -1.504. The Netherlands are not far behind in 9th place with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.398.
The Netherlands, who have beaten the likes of West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe during their World Cup qualifying campaign, will be looking to upset England and secure a place at the ICC Champions Trophy 2023.
Under ICC rules, the top 8 teams in the 2023 World Cup qualify automatically for the Champions Trophy. Already on 4 points, the Netherlands have a chance to qualify for the marquee event by finishing 8th if they beat England today and hosts India in their final match.
Netherlands and England squads:
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
England vs Netherlands Live: Pune's pitch typically benefits batters. While quick bowlers may enjoy some initial seam movement and swing, precision is crucial. Teams winning the toss usually prefer to field first. Ten ODIs have been played so far at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune so far. Five of those matches were won by teams batting first. On November 1, the New Zealand-South Africa match went in favour of the Proteas, who won by 190 runs.
England vs Netherlands Live: The weather conditions in Pune are set to be pleasant with more sun than clouds. According to AccuWeather, there is a zero percent probability of rain in Pune in the next 24 hours. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is zero percent. The temperature is expected to range between 31 degrees to 21 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the east direction in the day and 7 km/h in the east-south-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 32 km/h in daytime and 19 km/h in night cannot be ruled out. There is a 34% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 71% during the night in the city.
England vs Netherlands Live: Netherlands assistant coach Ryan van Niekerk while speaking at the pre-match press conference said, "I think if you look at it when we started the tournament the Champions Trophy was not even an option, I think the team has grown immensely over the last two years and coming into the environment, you almost feel like every game means a lot, irrespective of whether it is playing for Champions Trophy or playing for getting into a semi-final," said Ryan.
"I think every game is going to be important to us, no more important than the one coming up against England. I think going forward, the processes that have been put in place in this tournament with our group of players and our coaches have been absolutely phenomenal,"
England vs Netherlands Live: The England vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads.
