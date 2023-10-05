England will take on New Zealand on October 5 in the curtain raiser day-night match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

England will take on New Zealand on Thursday (October 5) in the curtain raiser day-night match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Rain washed out the last England warm-up game with India after the hosts had won the toss and decided to bat first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand, on the other hand, are coming on the back-to-back win in their two warm-ups against Pakistan and South Africa in which Kiwis defeated the rivals by 5 wickets and 7 runs respectively. The team will be looking to send out a strong message with a victory over the defending champions.

It's not the first time that England and New Zealand have opened a World Cup in Ahmedabad. In the 1996 curtain raiser match of the Wills World Cup, New Zealand beat England by 11 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium (formerly known as Sardar Patel Stadium). Nathan Astle of New Zealand was man of the match award with 101 runs in 132 deliveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England squad: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young

England vs New Zealand match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Ahmedabad are set to be hot and dry According to AccuWeather, there is zero percent probability of rain and thunderstorms in Ahmedabad today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temperature is expected to range between 35 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 13 km/hr in the west-north-west direction in the day and 11 Km/hour at night. The probability of cloud cover is 11%.

England vs New Zealand match today: When, where and how to watch The England vs New Zealand match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 pm.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!