England vs New Zealand prediction: Who'll win today?

comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 04 2023 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.3 -2.11%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 994.4 -4.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199 -0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235 -2.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.5 -1.1%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  England vs New Zealand prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more: Who’ll win the ICC World Cup match today?
Back

England vs New Zealand prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more: Who’ll win the ICC World Cup match today?

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

England and New Zealand are set to reignite their rivalry in the World Cup opener.

England's captain Jos Buttler speaks during the Captains' Day event, an interaction session with the media at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, 2023, on the eve of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) opening match. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)Premium
England's captain Jos Buttler speaks during the Captains' Day event, an interaction session with the media at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, 2023, on the eve of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) opening match. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

England and New Zealand are set to reignite their storied rivalry on October 5 as the two cricketing giants will lock horns in a day-night spectacle at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, marking the beginning of the 2023 ICC World Cup. Nearly three decades ago, these two teams found themselves on the same ground for a World Cup opener.

History whispers in the wind of Ahmedabad, recounting the 1996 Wills World Cup. At what was then known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, New Zealand triumphed over England by a slim margin of 11 runs.

England vs New Zealand: Head-to-head records

There have been 95 ODIs between England and New Zealand so far. Since England has defeated New Zealand 44 times to 45 for England, the outcome is fairly matched. There were no results on four separate times. There were ties in two of those games.

Also Read: England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch

These two sides competed against one another in the 2019 ICC World Cup final, which resulted in a tie. England won the title using the boundary count-back rule after the Super Over, which also finished in a tie

England vs New Zealand: Fantasy team

Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, JE Root (C), Ben Stokes, Tom Latham (VC), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, AU Rashid, Trent Boult, Mark Wood and LH Ferguson.

England vs New Zealand: Pitch report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium will be beneficial to bowlers. Captains who win the toss typically decide to bowl first over here. It can be challenging for the batters when pacers, in particular, enjoy some seam and swing especially at the beginning of the pitch. The average first innings score is 212.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Zaheer Khan predicts four semi-finalists— England, India, Pakistan, Australia

England vs New Zealand: Weather

Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid on October 5, with temperatures likely to soar as high as 35 degrees and humidity rising up to 73%. As per Weather.com, there is little chance of rain.

England vs New Zealand: Prediction

 

England vs New Zealand prediction: Who'll win today?
View Full Image
England vs New Zealand prediction: Who'll win today? (Google)

England are coming to the tournament in all likelihood to vigorously defend their title as world champions. As per Google’s win probability, there is a 64% chance that England will be victorious in this match. We, too, believe that Jos Buttler’s boys will start the 2023 ICC World Cup with a victory. Publications like myKhel and CricTracker have also predicted the same.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 07:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App