England vs New Zealand prediction: Who'll win today?

England and New Zealand are set to reignite their rivalry in the World Cup opener.

England and New Zealand are set to reignite their storied rivalry on October 5 as the two cricketing giants will lock horns in a day-night spectacle at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, marking the beginning of the 2023 ICC World Cup. Nearly three decades ago, these two teams found themselves on the same ground for a World Cup opener. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History whispers in the wind of Ahmedabad, recounting the 1996 Wills World Cup. At what was then known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, New Zealand triumphed over England by a slim margin of 11 runs.

England vs New Zealand: Head-to-head records There have been 95 ODIs between England and New Zealand so far. Since England has defeated New Zealand 44 times to 45 for England, the outcome is fairly matched. There were no results on four separate times. There were ties in two of those games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch These two sides competed against one another in the 2019 ICC World Cup final, which resulted in a tie. England won the title using the boundary count-back rule after the Super Over, which also finished in a tie

England vs New Zealand: Fantasy team Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, JE Root (C), Ben Stokes, Tom Latham (VC), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, AU Rashid, Trent Boult, Mark Wood and LH Ferguson.

England vs New Zealand: Pitch report The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium will be beneficial to bowlers. Captains who win the toss typically decide to bowl first over here. It can be challenging for the batters when pacers, in particular, enjoy some seam and swing especially at the beginning of the pitch. The average first innings score is 212. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Zaheer Khan predicts four semi-finalists— England, India, Pakistan, Australia England vs New Zealand: Weather Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid on October 5, with temperatures likely to soar as high as 35 degrees and humidity rising up to 73%. As per Weather.com, there is little chance of rain.

England vs New Zealand: Prediction

England vs New Zealand prediction: Who'll win today?

England are coming to the tournament in all likelihood to vigorously defend their title as world champions. As per Google’s win probability, there is a 64% chance that England will be victorious in this match. We, too, believe that Jos Buttler’s boys will start the 2023 ICC World Cup with a victory. Publications like myKhel and CricTracker have also predicted the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!