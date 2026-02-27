Live Updates

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Black Caps aim to reach semifinals with win over Three Lions

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup LIVE Score: New Zealand will look to seal their spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals on Friday. The England vs New Zealand clash starts at 7 PM IST.

PN Vishnu
Updated27 Feb 2026, 06:11:26 PM IST
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: New Zealand need a win to qualify.
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: New Zealand need a win to qualify. (AFP)

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: The T20 World Cup 2026 tournament is gradually approaching the business end with just a few matches left. England and South Africa have already sealed their semifinal spots. New Zealand can seal their semifinal spot with a win over the Three Lions in their Super 8 Group 2 match in Colombo on Friday.

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup LIVE Score

The Black Caps currently have three points from two matches and are currently placed second in Group 2. Their first Super 8 match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain in Colombo, but they went onto thump Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their second match to keep hopes alive.

For England, all eyes will be on Jos Buttler, who has struggled to get going. The wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 62 runs from six matches, with a highest score of 26 runs. A win for New Zealand today will also end Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head record

Both England and New Zealand have played 30 T20Is, wherein England have won 17 and New Zealand 10. Three matches have ended in no-result. In T20 World Cups, these two teams have played seven matches, with England winning four and New Zealand winning three matches.

England vs New Zealand playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson/Jacob Duffy

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton/Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

Follow updates here:
27 Feb 2026, 06:11:26 PM IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup LIVE Score: A look at the squads for England vs New Zealand match

England: Harry Brook(Captain), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell,Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner(Captain), Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

27 Feb 2026, 06:07:26 PM IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Matt Henry to leave New Zealand camp

The news just in is that pacer Matt Henry will leave the New Zealand camp and head back home for the birth of his second child.

"BLACKCAPS pace-bowler Matt Henry will depart the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tonight following the team’s Super 8 match against England for the birth of him and his wife’s second child. Pending the BLACKCAPS Semi-final qualification, Henry might return to the tournament," New Zealand Cricket posted on their website.

27 Feb 2026, 05:59:53 PM IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Super 8 Group 2 match between England and New Zealand that will take place in Colombo.

World CupCricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsEngland vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Black Caps aim to reach semifinals with win over Three Lions
More