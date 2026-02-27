England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Black Caps aim to reach semifinals with win over Three Lions

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: The T20 World Cup 2026 tournament is gradually approaching the business end with just a few matches left. England and South Africa have already sealed their semifinal spots. New Zealand can seal their semifinal spot with a win over the Three Lions in their Super 8 Group 2 match in Colombo on Friday.

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup LIVE Score

The Black Caps currently have three points from two matches and are currently placed second in Group 2. Their first Super 8 match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain in Colombo, but they went onto thump Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their second match to keep hopes alive.

For England, all eyes will be on Jos Buttler, who has struggled to get going. The wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 62 runs from six matches, with a highest score of 26 runs. A win for New Zealand today will also end Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head record

Both England and New Zealand have played 30 T20Is, wherein England have won 17 and New Zealand 10. Three matches have ended in no-result. In T20 World Cups, these two teams have played seven matches, with England winning four and New Zealand winning three matches.

England vs New Zealand playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson/Jacob Duffy

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton/Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.