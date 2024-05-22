Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

England vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024 to start at 11:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Livemint

England vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 11:00 PM

Match will start on 22 May 2024 at 11:00 PM
Venue : Headingley, Leeds

England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

22 May 2024, 10:06:06 PM IST

England vs Pakistan Match Details
1st T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024 between England and Pakistan to be held at Headingley, Leeds at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

