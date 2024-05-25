Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

England vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Will Jacks is out

18 min read . Updated: 25 May 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Livemint

England vs Pakistan Live Score: Will Jacks out on Haris Rauf bowling.England at 96/2 after 10.1 overs

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024Premium
England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024

England vs Pakistan Live Score :

England Innings Highlights :

  • England 53/1 in 5.6 overs
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): England 53/1
  • 2nd wicket partnership: 50 off 31 balls between J Buttler (21) and W Jacks (29)

    25 May 2024, 07:46:29 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Will Jacks is out and England at 96/2 after 10.1 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Haris Rauf lets out a big roar! He strikes on his return to the attack and how often have we seen, that a break in play brings about a wicket?

    25 May 2024, 07:41:59 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 96/1 after 10 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Jos Buttler 46 (29)
    Will Jacks 37 (22)
    Pakistan
    Imad Wasim 1/14 (3)

    25 May 2024, 07:41:29 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Six on Imad Wasim bowling . England at 93/1 after 9.2 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Exquisite! Wasim drags the length down and bowls it slower on middle, Will Jacks waits back and salps it over mid off for a maximum!

    25 May 2024, 07:39:29 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 87/1 after 9 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Jos Buttler 45 (27)
    Will Jacks 29 (18)
    Pakistan
    Shadab Khan 0/31 (2)

    25 May 2024, 07:39:29 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Jos Buttler smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . England at 85/1 after 8.5 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! This is some serious batting from Jos Buttler! A tad shorter in length and Butler pounces it on the backfoot cutting it neatly past point for another boundary.

    25 May 2024, 07:38:29 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Jos Buttler smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . England at 79/1 after 8.3 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Top, top shot! Tossed up around middle and off, Jos Buttler reverse sweeps it beautifully through backward point region for another boundary.

    25 May 2024, 07:36:59 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . England at 74/1 after 8.1 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Shadab Khan hasn't found his rhythm yet and is being punished! Errs in line and digs it short outside off, Will Jacks rocks back and cuts it to deep point fence for a boundary to start the over well.

    25 May 2024, 07:34:59 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 70/1 after 8 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Will Jacks 24 (16)
    Jos Buttler 33 (23)
    Pakistan
    Imad Wasim 1/5 (2)

    25 May 2024, 07:32:59 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 67/1 after 7 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Jos Buttler 32 (22)
    Will Jacks 22 (11)
    Pakistan
    Shadab Khan 0/14 (1)

    25 May 2024, 07:32:59 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Jos Buttler smashed a Six on Shadab Khan bowling . England at 67/1 after 6.6 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! A boundary to end the over too! Tossed on a fuller length right in the arc around off, Jos Buttler gets low and slogs it over long on for a maximum!

    25 May 2024, 07:30:58 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Jos Buttler smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . England at 57/1 after 6.1 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Nice way to greet the second spinner! Shadab Khan overpitches this outside off, Jos Buttler opens the blade enough before slicing it over backward point for a boundary.

    25 May 2024, 07:29:29 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 53/1 after 6 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Will Jacks 21 (10)
    Jos Buttler 19 (17)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Amir 0/13 (2)

    25 May 2024, 07:29:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Four on Mohammad Amir bowling . England at 53/1 after 5.6 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! A boundary to end the Powerplay! Mohammad Amir bangs the length outside off, Will Jacks dances down the track and swats it past point for four runs.

    25 May 2024, 07:25:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 44/1 after 5 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Will Jacks 16 (8)
    Jos Buttler 15 (13)
    Pakistan
    Haris Rauf 0/17 (1)

    25 May 2024, 07:25:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Four on Haris Rauf bowling . England at 44/1 after 4.6 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Sliced away! After the previous over from Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf needed to back it up but instead, his over went for 17 runs.

    25 May 2024, 07:23:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Four on Haris Rauf bowling . England at 38/1 after 4.3 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Length delivery, slanting in, on middle and leg, Will Jacks allows the ball to come to him and whips it over mid-wicket. Shaheen Afridi gives it a chase and puts in the dive but the ball wins the race.

    25 May 2024, 07:21:58 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Six on Haris Rauf bowling . England at 34/1 after 4.2 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Stand and deliver stuff!

    25 May 2024, 07:19:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 27/1 after 4 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Will Jacks 1 (4)
    Jos Buttler 13 (11)
    Pakistan
    Imad Wasim 1/2 (1)

    25 May 2024, 07:15:58 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Phil Salt is out and England at 25/1 after 3.1 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Shaheen Afridi b Imad Wasim.

    25 May 2024, 07:14:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 25/0 after 3 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Jos Buttler 12 (10)
    Phil Salt 13 (8)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 0/21 (2)

    25 May 2024, 07:14:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Jos Buttler smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . England at 25/0 after 2.5 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! More in control this time was the English skipper.

    25 May 2024, 07:12:58 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Jos Buttler smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . England at 21/0 after 2.3 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Not exactly where he intended but Jos Buttler gets the result!

    25 May 2024, 07:11:58 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . England at 16/0 after 2.1 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Up and over! Good-length delivery, on middle, Phil Salt holds his shape and swings through the line. He commits to the shot fully and although it comes off the inner half of the bat, the ball clears wide mid on for a boundary.

    25 May 2024, 07:10:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 12/0 after 2 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Jos Buttler 4 (6)
    Phil Salt 8 (6)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Amir 0/4 (1)

    25 May 2024, 07:05:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England at 8/0 after 1 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score:
    England
    Phil Salt 5 (4)
    Jos Buttler 3 (2)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 0/8 (1)

    25 May 2024, 07:05:28 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . England at 8/0 after 0.6 overs

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Width offered and Phil Salt pounces on it!

    25 May 2024, 06:38:27 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Azam Khan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

    25 May 2024, 06:38:27 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Scores: England Playing XI

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

    25 May 2024, 06:35:57 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Toss Update

    England vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field

    25 May 2024, 06:06:16 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024

    England vs Pakistan Match Details
    2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of England, 2024 between England and Pakistan to be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

