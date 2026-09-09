England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson rock Pakistan after England opt to bowl

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Having already sealed the Test series, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final Test against a new-look Pakistan team at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Captain Joe Root, who has been below his best with the bat in the series, announced an unchanged England team.

Pakistan, which caused a major surprise by sending seven players home after the second-test defeat at Lord's, plus the head coach and the bowling coach, made four changes to its side. Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, bowlers Imran Randhawa and Razaullah Khan will be making their Test debuts while opening batter Saim Ayub returns to the team.

England vs Pakistan playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (captain), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith, Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori, Imran Randhawa, Razaullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas.