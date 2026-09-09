England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson rock Pakistan after England opt to bowl

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Having already sealed the Test series, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final Test against a new-look Pakistan team at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Captain Joe Root, who has been below his best with the bat in the series, announced an unchanged England team.
Pakistan, which caused a major surprise by sending seven players home after the second-test defeat at Lord's, plus the head coach and the bowling coach, made four changes to its side. Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, bowlers Imran Randhawa and Razaullah Khan will be making their Test debuts while opening batter Saim Ayub returns to the team.
England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (captain), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith, Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori, Imran Randhawa, Razaullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas.
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori, Imran Randhawa, Razaullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas.
England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (captain), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith, Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.
Pakistan's crisis further deepens as Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson struck again. Abdullah Shafiqueis caught by Dan Lawrence off Robinson, while Archer forces Shan Masood to hit straight at substitute fielder Sam Cook. "Pakistan collapsing on a flat pitch," says Nasser Hussain on air. PAK 26/4
Having opted to bowl first, Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson have already put the home side on top with a wicket each. While Archer got better of Azan Awais, caught by Josh Tongue, Robinson traps Saim Ayub in front. Ayub is Robinson's 100th Test wicket.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs Pakistan third Test live coverage.
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