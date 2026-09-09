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England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Pakistan's misery deepens as Josh Tongue takes two, babar Azam departs

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, bowlers Imran Randhawa and Razaullah Khan will are making their Test debuts for Pakistan.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Sep 2026, 05:05:07 PM IST
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England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Jofra Archer reacts.
England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Jofra Archer reacts. (Reuters)

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Having already sealed the Test series, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final Test against a new-look Pakistan team at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Captain Joe Root, who has been below his best with the bat in the series, announced an unchanged England team.

Pakistan, which caused a major surprise by sending seven players home after the second-test defeat at Lord's, plus the head coach and the bowling coach, made four changes to its side. Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, bowlers Imran Randhawa and Razaullah Khan will be making their Test debuts while opening batter Saim Ayub returns to the team.

England vs Pakistan playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (captain), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith, Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori, Imran Randhawa, Razaullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas.

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9 Sep 2026, 05:04:17 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Live Score: Pakistan's misery deepens

There is no way Pakistan can come out of this. After losing four wickets with just 26 runs on board, Pakistan lose debutant Ghazi Ghori and Babar Azam in quick succession. PAK 64/6

9 Sep 2026, 04:26:43 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Live Score: Pakistan's playing XI

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori, Imran Randhawa, Razaullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas.

9 Sep 2026, 04:26:28 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Live Score: England's playing XI

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (captain), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith, Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

9 Sep 2026, 04:24:19 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Live Score: Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson tear up Pakistan

Pakistan's crisis further deepens as Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson struck again. Abdullah Shafiqueis caught by Dan Lawrence off Robinson, while Archer forces Shan Masood to hit straight at substitute fielder Sam Cook. "Pakistan collapsing on a flat pitch," says Nasser Hussain on air. PAK 26/4

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9 Sep 2026, 04:22:00 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Live Score: Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson rock Pakistan

Having opted to bowl first, Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson have already put the home side on top with a wicket each. While Archer got better of Azan Awais, caught by Josh Tongue, Robinson traps Saim Ayub in front. Ayub is Robinson's 100th Test wicket.

9 Sep 2026, 04:12:43 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs Pakistan third Test live coverage.

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