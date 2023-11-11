England vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: ENG vs PAK, The stage is set for a ‘do or die’ clash for Babar Azam-led Pakistan as the team faces defending champions England. Pakistan's semi-final dream is still possible, but practically they need a near-impossible victory against England to make that possibility a reality. Skipper Babar Azam sounded optimistic in the pre-match press conference, but the figures are just crazy. The ENG vs PAK ICC World Cup clash will finalize the top 4 teams, who will move to the knockout stages on 15th and 16th November.
Pakistan needs to defeat England by 287 runs while batting first or 284 balls to spare while chasing in order to think about the semi-finals. Now, this makes it clear that in case Babar Azam manages to win the toss, he has to opt for batting and should target a 400+ score in England to even think about winning today's match.
Jos Buttler-led England has been a disaster in the ICC World Cup 2020, but in their previous match against the Netherlands, the team has shown the potential of defending champions and will definitely make Pakistan's job more difficult as their Champions Trophy 2025 qualifications depend on today's victory.
England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Head To Head Records
In the One Day Internationals (ODI) format of the game, England and Pakistan faced each other in 91 matches and the Jos Buttler-led side dominated the game with 56 wins. But, when it comes to the ICC World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team has some edge with a 5-4 record against England. In their last World Cup match, Pakistan defeated England by 14 runs.
England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Pitch Report
The England vs Pakistan match is scheduled at the pitch of Eden Gardens, Kolkata which is known to support batters with a flat surface. The match is expected to be a high-scoring thriller, but during the ending overs, the spinners can come into play as the pitch provides better turn to the spin bowling.
England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Weather Report
There is a 1% chance of rains over the Eden Gardens during the match hours while the temperature is expected to range between 21 to 32 degrees Celsius. As per AccuWeather, the cloud cover will be 1% while humidity levels are expected to remain around 46% during the match.
England vs Pakistan Live: The game became 100x more difficult for Pakistan as England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens international cricket stadium, Kolkata. The only hope with Babar Azam-led side was to bat first and score 400+ runs, but now New Zealand's position in the top 4 is unofficially finalized.
England vs Pakistan Live: New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Thursday and solidified their chances to enter the World Cup semi-finals. Trent Boult-led bowling attack decimated Sri Lanka's batting order and restricted them to a low score of 170 runs, while Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra provided the team with a strong opening partnership to simplify the low run chase. Now, only one question remains in everybody's mind how much chance does Pakistan have to qualify for the semi-finals and face India on 15th November?
The fans of India vs Pakistan cricket will be a bit disappointed to know that Pakistan's chances have been reduced owing to the comprehensive victory of New Zealand against Sri Lanka. Pakistan is going to face the defending champions in their last league match and the Babar Azam-led squad needs to secure to big victory against the Englishmen. Read More
England vs Pakistan Live: In just 20 minutes from now, the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and England skipper Jos Buttler will enter the grounds for the toss. It is very crucial for Pakistan to win the toss in today's match as the only chance they have at winning is while batting first. In case Pakistan gets to bowl first, then there chances to qualify are near zero
England vs Pakistan Live: Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team will face England in their last league stage match at Eden Gardens International Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. Theoretically, it's a ‘do or die’ match for Pakistan, but practically it is likely to be the last match for the team as they need something implausible against the defending champions to even think about the semi-finals. Skipper Babar Azam addressed a press conference before the match where he sounded optimistic and also took a dig at fans and experts back home. Read More
England vs Pakistan Live: Ahead of the crucial England vs Pakistan World Cup clash, former England skipper Michael Vaughan decided to take a jibe on Pakistan as the cricketer shared the complete picture of how crazy margin victory Pakistan needs against England. “Keep believing Pakistan .. You never know ..," Vaughan said in his post on X
England vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan were hoping for a wash-out as New Zealand faced Sri Lanka on November 9. Weather predictions for Bengaluru were encouraging for them as well. New Zealand failing to get to 10 points would have meant a smoother journey for the Men in Green. However, nothing of that sort happened. New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, boosting their chances of making it to the World Cup semi-finals. Trent Boult's impressive bowling helped limit Sri Lanka to 170 runs. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's solid start made chasing this score easier.
Now, for Pakistan to advance, they must win decisively against England. How decisively? Well, as per rough estimates, they need to win by 287 runs if they bat first or reach their target with 284 balls remaining if they are chasing. Read More
England vs Pakistan Live: The defending champions England will play their last match of this year's World Cup as they go against Pakistan on Friday at the Eden Gardens International Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. England would like to forget this tournament as soon as possible as they have been a complete disaster while defending the trophy. Pakistan cricket team is theoretically in the race to the semi-final, but they need an implausible margin of victory against England. Read More
England vs Pakistan Live: England will take on Pakistan on November 11 in the 44th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. England vs Pakistan Kolkata ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m. It would be the 9th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. England are currently on the 7th position in the ICC World Cup Points table with 4 points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas Pakistan are on the 5th position on the points table with 8 points to their name.
England were defeated by New Zealand by 9 wickets (with 82 balls remaining) in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Ahmedabad on October 5. In their second match, England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs at Dharamsala Stadium on October 10, 2023. In their third and fourth match, England were defeated by Afghanistan and South Africa by 69 runs and 229 runs respectively. Read More
England vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan Cricket captain Babar Azam still believes that the team can make it to semifinal provided their star-batter Fakhar Zaman rises to the occasion. In an interview speaking about Pakistan's strategy for the all-important game against defending champions England on Saturday, Azam said, “If you ask me, I would say if Fakhar Zaman is in the match for 20 or 30 overs, we can achieve that. Then follow up with Rizwan, Iftikhar. We can do this, and we have planned for this."
He added “We can't just go in and start firing blindly – we want that but with proper planning, how we want to play the first 10 overs, then the next 20 – how we have to achieve that target." Read More
